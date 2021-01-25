CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are looking for a missing college student who disappeared nearly a week ago.

Madison police say 22-year-old Ajay Sah was last seen on the campus of Drew University last Tuesday night.

He was reported missing on Friday.

Sah is an international student from Nepal.

Investigators did not much about his disappearance, but are now asking for the public’s help to find him.

