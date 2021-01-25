Today will be another cold one with increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the low to mid 30s.
Tonight will become cloudy with just a chance of a little snow overnight, but mainly south and west of the city. Temps will fall to around 30 with 20s across our suburbs.
Snow will overspread the area tomorrow morning with mixing possible into the afternoon hours; precipitation will fall as mainly snow to our north and as a mix or plain rain to our south. The precipitation will become lighter tomorrow night with primarily snow to the north, mixing/rain in the city and rain/drizzle south.
Some light snow/rain will exit early on Wednesday. The remainder of the day will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.
Another system is expected to pass well S&E Wednesday night into Thursday. At this point it poses no threat, but we’ll continue to monitor it over the next few days.