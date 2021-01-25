NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City could vaccinate half a million people a week, if only it had the supply.
As officials across the area scramble to secure more doses, some people remain skeptical.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here
- Connecticut book online here
According to a new poll by the Association for a Better New York, 57% of New Yorkers say they will take the vaccine as soon as it is available to them, while 42% are hesitant.
MORE: Gov. Cuomo Urges New Yorkers To Get COVID Vaccine: ‘We’ll Make It Accessible, But We Need You To Accept It’
The poll also found 69% of people say they have enough information to make an informed decision about the vaccine, and 40% are concerned about potential side effects.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage