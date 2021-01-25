CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID Vaccine, Health, Local TV, New York, Vaccine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City could vaccinate half a million people a week, if only it had the supply.

As officials across the area scramble to secure more doses, some people remain skeptical.

According to a new poll by the Association for a Better New York, 57% of New Yorkers say they will take the vaccine as soon as it is available to them, while 42% are hesitant.

The poll also found 69% of people say they have enough information to make an informed decision about the vaccine, and 40% are concerned about potential side effects.

