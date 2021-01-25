CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City school teacher is under arrest after allegedly having sexual contact with a minor he met online.

Zeshaan Naqvi, 31, was arrested over the weekend at a Tampa area hotel by deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said he admitted knowing the victim was underage and even picked her up at her home.

The middle school history teacher had been chatting with the victim for three months before flying to Tampa, the sheriff said.

“These allegations are extremely disturbing and we have zero tolerance for this behavior,” a Department of Education spokesperson told CBS2. “The teacher was immediately reassigned from his current position pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

