NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City school teacher is under arrest after allegedly having sexual contact with a minor he met online.
Zeshaan Naqvi, 31, was arrested over the weekend at a Tampa area hotel by deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said he admitted knowing the victim was underage and even picked her up at her home.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Brooklyn Building Manager Arrested After FDNY Finds Over 900 Propane Cylinders Stacked In Warehouse
- Gov. Cuomo Urges New Yorkers To Get COVID Vaccine: ‘We’ll Make It Accessible, But We Need You To Accept It’
- Harlem Community Gathers Together To Show Support For Victim Of Brutal Attack Outside Liquor Store
The middle school history teacher had been chatting with the victim for three months before flying to Tampa, the sheriff said.
“These allegations are extremely disturbing and we have zero tolerance for this behavior,” a Department of Education spokesperson told CBS2. “The teacher was immediately reassigned from his current position pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”