NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are pleas for the city and state to step in after a number of deaths and injuries at New York City Housing Authority buildings.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams held a virtual news conference Sunday highlighting the problems, which he said include underfunding and neglect.

This came days after prosecutors charged a man for the murders of three senior citizens at the Woodson Houses in Brooklyn.

Earlier this month, a woman fell in a stairwell at the Webster Houses in the Bronx after repeated efforts to get the elevator fixed. She died of her injuries last week.

“She called, and no one showed up for her, and now she’s gone,” the victim’s daughter, Annette Dowe, said during Sunday’s conference.

“There’s a failure at every level of government, and I’m sick of it,” said Williams. “These people are dead because of what they look like and where they live.”

NYCHA says it’s working to speed up the installation of more closed-circuit cameras at the Woodson Houses.

The agency also says one elevator was working on the day of Dowe’s accident at the Webster Houses.