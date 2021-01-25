NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Musicians got together Sunday night to save the legendary Birdland jazz club.
Performers donated their time and talent for a virtual benefit concert.
Since 1949, the club has hosted some of the biggest names in music.
Birdland has been closed for the last 10 months because of COVID and is in danger of closing for good.
A GoFundMe page set up by the city’s performing arts community has raised more than $250,000.
CLICK HERE to contribute.
