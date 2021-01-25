NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A possible carjacking led to a police-involved shooting late Sunday night in Queens.

Shots were fired after officers tracked down the vehicle and confronted two men inside.

Police said the victim left his car running while he went inside a restaurant to grab food. When he came out, it was gone.

Around 9:30 p.m., the man called 911 saying he was unharmed but his car had been stolen.

“Responding officers were met by a male victim, who informed the officers that he left his keys inside of his vehicle and two men fled the location with his vehicle,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes told reporters overnight.

Watch as @NYPDChiefPatrol provides preliminary details on the police involved shooting in the @nypd103pct in Queens. pic.twitter.com/S3G001HD5m — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 25, 2021

Officers found the stolen vehicle with two suspects inside at the corner of 97th and Allendale avenues in Jamaica.

“The officers tracked the victim’s cellphone, which was still inside the vehicle,” Holmes said.

The situation then escalated when police say the officers got out of their marked police car.

“The suspects accelerated in reverse at a high rate of speed into a marked police van,” said Holmes. “One officer discharged his firearm and struck a 28-year-old male in the chest.”

The injured passenger was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The 21-year-old driver was not harmed in the shooting. He was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

As for the responding officers, they were taken to an area hospital for an evaluation, but they were not injured.

