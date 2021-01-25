NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is under arrest on federal arson charges for allegedly staring a fire inside a Queens restaurant.
Authorities say 54-year-old Asif Raja used a flammable liquid to set multiple fires last August in the restaurant on Steinway Street.
The sprinkler system kept the flames from spreading, but fire marshal’s deemed it suspicious and started investigating.
Authorities have not specified what the motive might have been.
