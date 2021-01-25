NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rudy Giuliani is being sued for $1.3 billion for his claims of fraud during the 2020 presidential election.
The former New York City mayor is former President Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer.
The voting machine company Dominion filed the defamation lawsuit against Giuliani Monday morning.
More: ‘I Want Them To Sue Me’: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show Election Was Rigged
Dominion says Giuliani spread baseless claims that the company conspired to flip votes to President Joe Biden.
Giuliani reportedly also said that Dominion had links to communists in Venezuela.
So far, no comment from Giuliani.
