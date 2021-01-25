CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cold stretch continues this week, and there’s a wintry mix of snow and rain headed our way.

Snow will start to fall around midnight, but won’t become widespread until Tuesday morning.

Later that afternoon, the snow is expected to mix with rain in New York City and southern areas.

Current models show a dusting to an inch of accumulation in the city, and one to three inches in the northern suburbs.

Wednesday looks sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

