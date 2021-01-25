NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS Stations President Peter Dunn and Senior Vice President of News David Friend have both been placed on administrative leave pending the results of a third-party investigation.
The investigation stems from issues raised in a recent Los Angeles Times report.
MORE: CBS News Coverage
That story reported allegations that the two executives “cultivated a hostile work environment” at local CBS stations.
ViacomCBS said in a statement it is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary.
