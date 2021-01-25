NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man they say broke into a woman’s apartment while she was sleeping.
The suspect allegedly robbed the 31-year-old victim and tried to sexually assault her.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday near West 4th Street and 8th Avenue in the West Village.
The Manhattan Special Victims Squad found some video of this subject in the sketch who is wanted for a sexually motivated burglary on January 22, 2021, at 1245 am in the vicinity of West 4th Street and 8th Avenue. Contact us at 212-694-3000 or 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ykPpG2Gcmy
— NYPD Special Victims (@NYPDSVU) January 24, 2021
Police said the man demanded money, which the woman handed over.
He then tried to assault her, but she fought back, and he fled, police said.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.