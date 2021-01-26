ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s a cold case that New York State Police have not given up on.
Joseph D. Helt was last seen 34 years ago in Ellenville, N.Y. He was 17 at the time.
According to State Police, he was last seen Jan. 16, 1987 at an outdoor party at an abandoned ski lodge near Sam’s Point ice caves off Mount Cathalia Road.
State Police say he drove off with friends to visit the ice caves when their white Subaru got stuck in the snow. They say Helt then went to go find help, and wasn’t seen again.
Police say Helt was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt and high-top white sneakers.
The search was hampered by snow and freezing temperatures.
State Police say they’ve checked many leads in the case and it remains open.
Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (845) 626-2800.
