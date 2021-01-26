NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a livery cab driver warded off a would-be robbery earlier this month in the Bronx.
The Jan. 12 incident was caught on camera, and investigators are searching for the suspects.
One can be seen pulling out a gun while the other disables the vehicle’s camera.
Police said the suspects hit the 42-year-old driver in the head with the weapon once they reached their destination in the Van Nest section.
The driver fought them off, and the suspects got away empty handed.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.