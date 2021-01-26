NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Westchester County man is charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
The FBI identified Brian Gundersen after photos showed him at the Capitol that day wearing high school varsity jacket.
Gundersen, who is now 26, played football while he was at Byram Hills High School in Armonk.
The FBI says Gundersen initially denied entering the Capitol building but later admitted he was “pushed into the building by the crowd.”
