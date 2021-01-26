NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A large protest was planned Tuesday in New York City against controversial new laws in India, where demonstrations have turned violent.
As India celebrates its Republic Day, tens of thousands of farmers marched into the capitol of New Delhi. They stormed the historic Red Fort, where police used buses as barricades and shot tear gas into the crowd.
At least one person died.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- NYPD Continues Search For Dozen Accused In Brutal Chinatown Assault; Group Allegedly Beat Victim, Stole Clothes
- Eviction Moratorium: Brooklyn Couple Says They Can’t Kick Tenant Out, Despite Assault Charge And Restraining Order
- Nassau County Taxpayers Shocked By First Bills After Massive Reassessment: ‘It’s Unfeasible’
The protesters say new agriculture laws favor large corporate farmers and will devastate small-scale farms.
Protesters also planned to gather Tuesday at the Indian consulate in Midtown, Manhattan.