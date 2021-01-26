ALPINE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An investigation has been launched after a topless photo of Kellyanne Conway‘s 16-year-old daughter showed up on her Twitter acocunt.
The former adviser to former President Donald Trump posted the photo using the “fleets” feature, which deletes posts after 24 hours.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office confirmed Tuesday it was investigating.
On TikTok, Claudia Conway speculated her mother accidentally posted the picture, or was hacked.
In an update Tuesday, Claudia Conway said she and her mother will be taking a break from social media to work on their relationship.
