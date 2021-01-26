CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man and woman are under arrest in the death of a man who is mentally disabled in Brooklyn.

Sean Idlet, 49, and Amanda Sylvester, 35, were charged with robbery, burglary and murder in the death of 46-year-old Malcolm Holder.

Holder’s home health aide found him tied up and face down in his Crown Heights apartment last Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

