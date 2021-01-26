CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Snow (some mixing) will overspread the area later this morning — it’s really taking its time — and into the afternoon with mixing/rain to our south. Snow will then likely transition to a mix/rain late this afternoon and into tonight as temperatures rise slightly.

Snow totals will be generally light with 1-3″ for the city/NW suburbs and less than 1″ to the south. 3-6″ is expected across our distant NW suburbs.

There’s a leftover chance of snow/rain showers tomorrow, but mainly N&E of the city. Temps will get back to normal with highs in the upper 30s or so.

It still looks like we’ll be spared by a storm to our S&E on Thursday. That said, the main story will be the cold and the wind with highs in the low to mid 30s and feels like temps only in the teens and 20s.

