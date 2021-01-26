NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 100-year-old woman on Staten Island was able to leave the hospital after beating COVID-19.
Tina Pignataro was wheeled out of Staten Island University Hospital to a round of applause.
She was admitted to the hospital for the coronavirus on Dec. 2 after suffering shortness of breath.
Just four days later, she celebrated her 100th birthday there.
Her family says they had three other family members in the hospital at the same time, and they all made it out OK.
“We’re very, very happy and grateful, so we’re looking forward to 2021 and put this all behind us,” said Dominic DeFalco, Pignataro’s nephew.
Pignataro has now lived through two pandemics after being born at the end of the Spanish Flu pandemic.
