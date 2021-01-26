NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow began falling mid-Tuesday morning in parts of the Tri-State Area, and a wintry mix of sleet and rain could cause problems on the roads throughout the evening.
As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported, temperatures will impact which areas see the most snowfall.
CLICK HERE TO CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST
New York City and its northern suburbs are expected to get anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. Areas farther north could get 3 to 6.
South of the city will likely see a dusting.
The sleet and rain may linger overnight, but temperatures are expected to return to normal Wednesday.
CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock contributed to this report.