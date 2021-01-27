NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One day after an NYPD officer was shot in the line of duty, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea delivered the annual State of the NYPD address.
The commissioner highlighted efforts to stem rising gun violence in New York City, saying officers made more than 400 gun arrests so far this year.
Shea says that’s a 75% increase in the number of arrests compared to last year.
WATCH: Annual ‘State Of The NYPD’ Address —
The commissioner says in 2020, the number of shootings in the city nearly doubled.
“I think more people need to start asking this: what the heck is going on with the firearms in New York City this year? What has changed? One thing I know is that the cops are always out there courageously doing their jobs,” Shea said.
The commissioner said a “snowballing set of circumstances” is driving the spike in shootings, including the illegal flow of firearms, the pandemic and recent bail reforms.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK