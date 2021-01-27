NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police and community activists are asking the public to come forward with information after cell phone video shows two young boys being attacked by a man they’re sitting with at a Bronx subway station.

The incident allegedly happened Friday at the subway station at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road.

Police are trying to figure out who the man and the children in the video are before anything else happens to the boys.

Cell phone video shows a man yelling at two kids. He strikes one, then repeatedly grabs and shakes the head of the other child.

Their relationship is unclear.

“We want this individual off the street. The way he attacked those two children on that train track, whether it was his kids or not, was atrocious,” community advocate Tony Herbert said.

Herbert says he talked to the man who shot the video and says it was taken around 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. Friday at the Fordham Road subway station platform.

Police say the incident was reported to them after it happened. They were not called to the scene of an ongoing crime.

“We are aware of the video and the incident is under investigation,” police said in a statement.

The administration for children’s services is also now involved, saying, “Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case with the NYPD.”

If the children are found to be in imminent risk, they could be placed with another safe adult, including a family member or foster care.

Other community activists are also doing what they can to get the word out.

“The detectives are out here canvassing for video, but we need the public’s help,” community activist and retired NYPD member Sammy Ravelo said.

“So that he can be brought to justice and let’s try to get him some help. Because not only is domestic violence an issue in the low-income community, mostly in the Black and brown families, mental illness is also a problem,” community activist Lattina Brown said.

As for what you should do in a situation like this? Call police.

“Don’t put yourselves in harm’s way. Because we don’t know if a fight starts, someone gets thrown onto the tracks,” Ravelo said.

“Pull out the camera. Video tape it. Because that’s helping us to close a lot of these cases,” Herbert said.

If you have any information about the man and kids, call police.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK