NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the man caught on video burglarizing a restaurant in Brooklyn.
It happened Monday at 5:35 a.m. at Mac Shack, a restaurant on Fulton Street.
Video shows the man hurl something into a window to break it, then climb in. The man can then be seen heading behind the counter, grabbing a cash lockbox and hurrying out the way he came in. He then took off on Fulton Street, before heading north on Vanderbilt Avenue.
Police say he got away with $245.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
