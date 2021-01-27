NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance Tuesday for schools to reopen with safety precautions.
The CDC says coronavirus rarely spreads in schools where public health recommendations are followed.
“When they did it right with masks and social distancing, there wasn’t spread in the school more than in the community, even if there are high numbers of cases in the community,” CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agas explained. “When they did indoor sports or gathering indoors or didn’t wear masks, there was significant spread. So if you do it right, we can get kids back to school.”
The CDC also says there’s little evidence that schools contribute to community spread of the virus.
