NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As vaccine supply shortages plague the Tri-State Area, President Joe Biden says help is on the way.

States will get more doses shipped weekly. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on what it means for New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the Big Apple will soon get the first of 17,000 weekly shots of hope, a long-awaited boost as desperation mounts for the coveted doses.

“I’m the first to say we’re going to need a lot more than that, but I’m also really really to get those 17,000 new doses,” de Blasio said.

The impending arrival of the Moderna shots marks a pivot in the approach to fighting COVID-19.

“We need to increase the number of places where people can get vaccinated and also at the same time increase the number of vaccinators,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said.

During what has become a routine White House coronavirus briefing, it was announced restrictions would be lifted, allowing more retired and active doctors and nurses to administer the vaccine, even beyond their states.

The race is on to vaccinate faster than the virus is spreading.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said 479,000 to 514,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by Feb. 20.

While help is on the way, we’re still a long way from being able to let our guard down.

