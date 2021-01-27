NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As vaccine supply shortages plague the Tri-State Area, President Joe Biden says help is on the way.
States will get more doses shipped weekly. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on what it means for New York City.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the Big Apple will soon get the first of 17,000 weekly shots of hope, a long-awaited boost as desperation mounts for the coveted doses.
“I’m the first to say we’re going to need a lot more than that, but I’m also really really to get those 17,000 new doses,” de Blasio said.
The impending arrival of the Moderna shots marks a pivot in the approach to fighting COVID-19.
“We need to increase the number of places where people can get vaccinated and also at the same time increase the number of vaccinators,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said.
MORE: COVID In New York City: Councilman Treyger Working On Plan To Get Homebound Seniors Their Vaccine Shots
During what has become a routine White House coronavirus briefing, it was announced restrictions would be lifted, allowing more retired and active doctors and nurses to administer the vaccine, even beyond their states.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The race is on to vaccinate faster than the virus is spreading.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said 479,000 to 514,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by Feb. 20.
While help is on the way, we’re still a long way from being able to let our guard down.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- California Man Accused Of Threatening Families Of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Journalist George Stephanopoulos
- New Jersey Community Raises Thousands For Postal Worker Who Lost Twin Sister, Mom To COVID-19 Within 2 Weeks
- Investigation Launched After Topless Photo Of Kellyanne Conway’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Appears On Twitter