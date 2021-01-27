NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased some coronavirus restrictions Wednesday, eliminating the state’s orange zones.
“Every curve statewide is down. That’s good news,” he said Wednesday. “We will then adjust the valves to those facts.”
WATCH: Cuomo Announces Changes To Coronavirus Orange Zones
Four yellow zones will remain in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Queens and Newburgh
Cuomo said he expects to have a plan for indoor dining in New York City restaurants by Friday.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage