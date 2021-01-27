CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Chris Wragge
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased some coronavirus restrictions Wednesday, eliminating the state’s orange zones.

“Every curve statewide is down. That’s good news,” he said Wednesday. “We will then adjust the valves to those facts.”

Four yellow zones will remain in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Queens and Newburgh

Cuomo said he expects to have a plan for indoor dining in New York City restaurants by Friday.

