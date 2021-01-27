NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A barge that sank in the Gowanus Canal may be spilling contaminants into the water.
The Environmental Protection Agency says the barge was moored in the bay but somehow went under water.
Crews are trying to stabilize the boat, which was being used to dredge material from a superfund site.
The EPA is working to determine if toxic sediment from the barge may have been released into the canal.
There’s no word on what caused the barge to sink.