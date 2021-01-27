NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed multiple livery cab drivers in Brooklyn.
The suspect is accused of targeting eight drivers between early November and mid-January in East Flatbush and East New York.
In each incident, he allegedly displayed a knife, and in two of them, he also showed a gun.
MORE: Caught On Video: Cab Driver Thwarts Attempted Robbery In The Bronx
Investigators hope newly released video can help identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- California Man Accused Of Threatening Families Of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Journalist George Stephanopoulos
- New Jersey Community Raises Thousands For Postal Worker Who Lost Twin Sister, Mom To COVID-19 Within 2 Weeks
- Investigation Launched After Topless Photo Of Kellyanne Conway’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Appears On Twitter