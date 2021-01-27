CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed multiple livery cab drivers in Brooklyn.

The suspect is accused of targeting eight drivers between early November and mid-January in East Flatbush and East New York.

In each incident, he allegedly displayed a knife, and in two of them, he also showed a gun.

Investigators hope newly released video can help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

