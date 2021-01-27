NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Following last week’s firing of Jared Porter, the New York Mets have named Zack Scott as their acting general manager.

Scott joined the organization as the club’s senior vice president/assistant general manager on Dec. 23, 2020.

“Zack has plenty of championship experience to draw upon,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “He has been an integral part of our decision-making processes since his arrival. The entire baseball operations staff, including myself, will continue to work collaboratively.”

We have announced that Zack Scott will serve as the acting General Manager beginning immediately.https://t.co/98b1LJwZ5a — New York Mets (@Mets) January 27, 2021

The 43-year-old spent 17 seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization, spending his final two seasons as assistant GM.

Scott’s responsibilities with the Red Sox included, overseeing the club’s analytics, baseball systems and advance and professional scouting departments.

A graduate of Vermont with a mathematics degrees, Scott worked for Diamond Mind Inc. from 2000-03 as a developer of baseball simulation software.

Porter was hired by the Mets on Dec. 13 and was fired Jan. 19, nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.

