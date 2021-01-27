MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — All sports, including those considered high risk, can resume in Nassau County on Monday.
High-risk sports include football, basketball and cheerleading.
County Executive Laura Curran says they must follow pandemic guidance from the state.
“I firmly believe that sports under supervision, following guidelines, is a safe place for kids, done right, done well. Kids need to be out. They need to play. It’s important for their development. It’s important for scholarships, athletic scholarships,” she said.
The guidance says indoor capacity is capped at 50%, and no more than two spectators are allowed per player.
Facial coverings are required for athletes, when possible, as well as coaches and spectators.
There must be at least six feet distance among individuals, sanitation protocols must be followed, and health screenings are required for everyone.
