By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Our Tuesday storm was definitely more of a nuisance that a big deal, but any snow, sleet or rain that fell has the chance to make travel a little dangerous in the morning.
Especially if you live north of 1-95, into northern New Jersey. This is where we could drop below 32 overnight. It is NOT a deep, hard freeze, but black ice is a possibility.
Temps Wednesday will near 40 degrees with nothing more that some leftover drops.
Once the system really pulls away, a blast of Arctic air come swooping in from Canada and drives our feels-like temperatures back into the single digits.
We will be under a cold lock from Thursday through Saturday.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK