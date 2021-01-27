Some clouds linger today with a few leftover snow/rain showers N&E. Temperatures will be running about 5+° warmer than yesterday with highs near 40°.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Temps will fall into the 20s with wind chills in the 20s and teens.
A colder air mass will start to fill in tomorrow… blustery with highs in the low to mid 30s, but it will only feel like the 20s, teens and even single digits well N&W.
Tomorrow night will be windy and even colder… feeling like the single digits with subzero wind chills across some of our distant suburbs.
Friday will be the coldest day of the season so far… windy with highs in the low 20s and widespread wind chills of 0-10+°.