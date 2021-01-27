NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was shot and seriously injured late Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Preliminary reports paint a picture of a traffic stop gone awry. The officer has not been identified but is expected to recover.

Police said members of the Gun Violence Supression Division stopped a 24-year-old man around 10:30 p.m. near Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road in the Soundview section. It’s still unclear why.

Police said within seconds, an officer fired a shot at the suspect, who returned fire at least four times. One bullet hit the 31-year-old officer in his lower back — right below his bullet proof vest.

This is the firearm the suspect had in his possession when our officers engaged with him. pic.twitter.com/MpVrXWMmwH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 27, 2021

CBS2 has learned he’s been with the department for almost seven years and comes from a family of police officers.

“An extraordinarily brave officer. The kind of officer we depend on to be safe in this city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a late night press conference. “Anyone who wants an example of how hard the NYPD works, how committed our officers are, you see it this evening in the Bronx.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted, “We’re extremely lucky that we’re not mourning the loss of a NYC police officer tonight — a blessing we count all too often these days.”

We’re extremely lucky that we’re not mourning the loss of a NYC police officer tonight — a blessing we count all too often these days. Tonight’s events are another terrifying reminder of the dangers your cops face every day as they try to rid NYC streets of gun violence. https://t.co/PDfi4DsIwd — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) January 27, 2021

Police said the suspect had a gun on him and has several arrests in New York City, along with a criminal record in New Jersey.

He was not hurt in the shooting, and taken into custody.

