COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Pokémon slogan is “gotta catch ’em all,” not “gotta steal ’em all.”
Suffolk County Police want your help identifying the man they say stole $2,000 worth of Pokémon and baseball cards from Cardboard Memories on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.
They say it happened on July 16, 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, or online by CLICKING HERE. All calls and messages will be kept confidential, and information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.
