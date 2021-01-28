NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bike lanes are coming to the Brooklyn and Queensboro bridges.
That’s going to mean a tighter squeeze for drivers.
The Brooklyn Bridge will lose its inner lane going into Manhattan. A two-way, protected bike lane will be built in its place.
The outer roadway on the Queensboro Bridge will also be converted into bike lanes.
Sources confirmed to CBS2 that Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to announce the changes in his State of the City address Thursday night.
Construction will reportedly start this year and is expected to be completed by 2022.
