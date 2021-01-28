NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A female EMT was assaulted while she was responding to a 3-alarm fire in the Bronx Thursday.
Other firefighters wrestled the suspect off of her. The suspect was arrested.
The EMT is said to be OK after the assault.
Seven stores were impacted by the fire, which broke out just after 6 a.m. at a building on Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section.
The building is right under the St. Lawrence Ave 6 train station.
6 trains will bypass St Lawrence Av in both directions because of an FDNY investigation on the street level at that station.
Take the Bx4 bus to get to St Lawrence Av from either Parkchester or Morrison Av-Soundview.
— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) January 28, 2021
The MTA had trains bypass the station during the fire.
Riders were advised to take the BX4 bus instead.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK