CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, New York, Soundview, Subway, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A female EMT was assaulted while she was responding to a 3-alarm fire in the Bronx Thursday.

Other firefighters wrestled the suspect off of her. The suspect was arrested.

The EMT is said to be OK after the assault.

Seven stores were impacted by the fire, which broke out just after 6 a.m. at a building on Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section.

The building is right under the St. Lawrence Ave 6 train station.

The MTA had trains bypass the station during the fire.

Riders were advised to take the BX4 bus instead.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team