NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused the state’s health department of undercounting coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes.
James said the count is off by as much as 50%.
The report also found a lack of compliance with infection control protocol that put residents at risk.
MORE: Families Of COVID-19 Victims Who Died In Nursing Homes Call For Investigation Into NYS Department Of Health’s Directive
The attorney general’s office said they received hundreds of complaints to its COVID-neglect hotline, which was set up in April 2020.
New York has reported more than 8,500 nursing home deaths linked to COVID-19.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Gov. Cuomo: Plan Coming To Allow Indoor Dining In New York City To Resume At 25%
- 15-Year-Old Uniondale High School Basketball Player Jo-Jo Wright Killed In Car Crash: ‘He Was A Star In The Making’
- Eviction Moratorium: Brooklyn Couple Says They Can’t Kick Tenant Out, Despite Assault Charge And Restraining Order