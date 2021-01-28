CBSN New YorkWatch Now
CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused the state’s health department of undercounting coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes.

James said the count is off by as much as 50%.

The report also found a lack of compliance with infection control protocol that put residents at risk.

The attorney general’s office said they received hundreds of complaints to its COVID-neglect hotline, which was set up in April 2020.

New York has reported more than 8,500 nursing home deaths linked to COVID-19.

