By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello everyone!
It was a cloudy evening Wednesday, but soon they will start to break up ahead of Arctic Air that will invade the northeast. Temps will drop into the 20s overnight and the winds will kick up towards daybreak.
The cold will be upon us Thursday. Expect a high temp of only 33 degrees, and it will not feel like we get out of the 20s.
Cold air really settles in for Friday and Saturday, bottoming out in the single digits. Feels-like temperatures could be as low as -10 to 15 degrees northwest of New York City.
We moderate a little bit on Sunday back to the freezing mark before we eye our next potential storm system brewing for Monday and Tuesday. Check back in for the latest for the track and all the updates on our very busy winter weather season.
