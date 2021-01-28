UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tragic crash that killed promising 15-year-old athlete Jomani “Jo-Jo Wright” has rocked his Long Island community.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Thursday she will introduce legislation to rename a portion of Uniondale Avenue Jomani “Jo-Jo” Wright Way.

“Jo-Jo was an inspiration to his teammates, friends, family, and community,” Curran said in a statement. “We honor his life, one filled with endless potential, which was cut short way too soon.”

Wright walked the halls of Uniondale High School for almost two years. Those who knew him said during that time, he was a bright soul, an honor roll student and a dynamic basketball player who was Player of the Year.

“This has been a struggle. Everybody loved him,” one man said.

The brotherhood bound on Uniondale High School‘s basketball court has been rocked.

Players stood in a circle in the school’s gym Wednesday night, grappling with unimaginable loss and trying to understand how their 15-year-old teammate unexpectedly died.

“Words can’t explain, man. This is tough,” one player said.

“Knowing I won’t be able to play basketball with him really hurts,” teammate Jordan Evelyn told CBS2’s Cory James “He was always such a team player.”

Wright was killed in a tragic crash along Maple Avenue and Front Street in Uniondale.

Authorities said he was in the back of a Honda CR-V that hit a pole after colliding with a Toyota driven by an 87-year-old man around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Loved ones said Wright was in the car with three other teenagers, all of them heading to the gym to workout.

“To meet with the mom at the hospital this evening and to hear and feel her cries and her pain, it’s nothing that you could ever be prepared for,” said Rhonda Taylor, acting superintendent of schools.

Wright’s coach said the starting point guard who was quick on his feet was not just a standout player; he was also a leader both on and off the court.

“That’s the difference. There are many people that try to lead and are not followed. He led as a natural and was almost followed instantly,” coach Tom Diana said.

Parents also saw his potential.

“He was a star in the making,” one woman said.

A star who the Knights say will continue to shine bright because they will always shine their light on him.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Nassau County Police.

The other two teenagers in the car — a high school senior and a recent graduate — were taken to Winthrop Hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

School officials said grief counselors will be available starting Thursday.

