NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two Newark officers are being hailed for rushing a 2-year-old shooting victim to the hospital late Thursday night.

Investigators said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Cabinet Street.

Police body camera footage shows a Newark police officer run towards the scene of a shooting.

She finds a 2-year-old girl limp in the arms of a woman after being shot.

“Put her in here. Come on, come on, please,” the officer says, opening the door to the police vehicle.

You can hear how frantic she is to get the child to the hospital.

“Get in the car. We’ve got to take them. Get in the car,” she says.

A 27-year-old man and a woman were also shot. Video shows the man on the ground.

The officers dragged him into the back of the police car and sat with him as they drove to the hospital, safely reaching the emergency room.

Mayor Ras Baraka said the police division will not rest until the shooters are in custody.

“In a city where we are fighting for police reform, we also need everyone to come together to end the violence that has plagued our community for so many years,” he said in a statement. “We need a stronger push and we all have to do our part.”

Detectives are investigating the motive for the shooting and need help identifying suspects.

The 2-year-old girl is in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.

