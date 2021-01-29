NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old girl was among three people wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in Newark.
Investigators said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Cabinet Street.
All three victims were rushed to University Hospital.
Mayor Ras Baraka said the police division will not rest until the shooters are in custody.
“In a city where we are fighting for police reform, we also need everyone to come together to end the violence that has plagued our community for so many years,” he said in a statement. “We need a stronger push and we all have to do our part.”
He called on the community to come together to stop gun violence, asking anyone with information to contact police at 973-733-6000.