CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bronx District Attorney's Office, Local TV, New York, sexual assault, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx District Attorney’s office has deferred prosecution on a man accused of sexually assaulting an EMT as she responded to a fire in the Bronx.

It happened as firefighters battled a fire in a building on Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section on Thursday.

The FDNY says a man claiming he needed help flagged down the EMT but then groped and grabbed her.

The woman’s partner came to her aid.

MORE — Female EMT Assaulted As FDNY Fights 3-Alarm Fire In The Bronx: ‘Disgusting And Inappropriate’

The EMT’s union president calls the deferral “unacceptable.”

The DA says the case needs further investigation.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team