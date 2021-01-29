NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Call it a sign of the times – a bad sign.
Surveillance video captures a suspect bashing a Chinatown deli employee with a “wet floor” sign.
It happened Jan. 24 at around 2:15 a.m. inside a deli at 52 Canal Street.
Details about the incident are scarce – police would only say the suspect and employee were involved in a dispute, which escalated into the attack.
Police say the suspect took off in a black BMW.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
More From CBS New York: