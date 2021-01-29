NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New York State lawmakers are now calling for immediate access to COVID-19 vaccines for prisoners.
Starting Saturday, State Sen. Julia Salazar, who chairs the corrections committee, will begin a series of visits to five state prisons, two jails and an ICE detention center.
More than a dozen Senate and Assembly members will also take part.
In response, the State Department of Corrections says all prisoners have been tested for COVID-19 and it is now working with the health department to develop a vaccination plan.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK