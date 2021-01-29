CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New York State lawmakers are now calling for immediate access to COVID-19 vaccines for prisoners.

Starting Saturday, State Sen. Julia Salazar, who chairs the corrections committee, will begin a series of visits to five state prisons, two jails and an ICE detention center.

More than a dozen Senate and Assembly members will also take part.

In response, the State Department of Corrections says all prisoners have been tested for COVID-19 and it is now working with the health department to develop a vaccination plan.

