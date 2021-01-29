NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There soon could be more room for bikes and less space for cars on two of New York City’ s major bridges.

That’s one headline from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s final State of the City address, delivered Thursday night.

The mayor shared optimism about overcoming the COVID crisis and tackling violence.

“In June, we will reach a milestone — five million New Yorkers vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

“We’re creating a new joint force to end gun violence,” he added.”

In a pre-produced video of the address, he also said as we drive a recovery, we must create a cleaner city. That includes, as he put it, “leaving the era of the automobile behind.”

“We’ll take our bridges, our iconic bridges … And we’ll turn them into part of the solution,” he said.

The city wants to eliminate some car lanes on two East River bridges, adding new two-way protected bike lanes to the Brooklyn and Queensboro bridges, along with space for pedestrians.

Juan Restrepo, of Transportation Alternatives, has been pushing for changes for years.

“We’ve collected over 4,000 signatures from New Yorkers who are saying, like, this bridge is incredibly dangerous,” he said.

“If we can do it in a way that makes sense and bicyclists adhere to the proper road rules, I think it’s a good idea,” cyclist Penny Damaskos added.

Given the road wars that exist, everyone following the rules is an important point. Still, drivers who spoke to CBS2 say this is one more way Hizzoner is trying to make their vehicles history.

“That’s absolutely crazy. He’s crazy,” one person said.

“It would cause more traffic definitely,” another person said.

“It would be more congestion,” another person said.

“I am far more concerned with people dying,” Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer said.

Van Bramer has a car but is also an avid cyclist.

“Is it possible for drivers of vehicles and cyclists and pedestrians to all peacefully coexist?” Layton asked.

“Everyone will come to understand that this is a movement whose time has come,” Van Bramer said.

Although the timeline for the changes is a bit unclear, it’s expected work on the bridges will begin this year and wrap up in 2022.

