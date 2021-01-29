MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Advocates and parents who lost their children to shootings gathered in Mineola on Friday ahead of Gun Violence Survivors’ Week.
The somber milestone begins Monday.
Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the United States.
Parents are now on a mission to raise awareness about gun safety.
“Words are really important. People always say that we need gun control. We don’t want to control. We need gun safety,” said Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of Parkland shooting victim Scott Beigel.
“Violence affects the whole community. It doesn’t just affect the family,” said Stephanie Draine, who lost her son to gun violence.
Feb. 1 is the point in the calendar year when gun deaths in the U.S. surpass what peer countries reach in an entire calendar year.
