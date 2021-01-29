NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of New York’s finest, classically trained musicians are still performing.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Friday, you can stumble upon a live pop-up concert if you’re in the right place at the right time.

The noise of the city is back, along with a special sound reverberating through the street: live music.

“I missed so much playing for people and I didn’t really realize how impactful it actually is until I actually did it again,” said violinist Kobi Malkin.

These musicians have spent their careers playing at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. Now, behind a pane of glass, they have a new platform for expression.

“Without even thinking, for us it’s like food for the soul. We breathe that. There’s always music in the head. So, being denied that for several months or for almost a year now, for a live audience, personally for me is a little bit like somebody’s taking air away,” said pianist Renana Gutman.

Kaufman Music Center has created a series of pop-up concerts every day through March in an effort to bring music back to the city.

“It reminds us how much people need the arts, and how the arts are so important in our city,” said Kate Sheeran, executive director of Kaufman Music Center.

Even on the coldest day of the year, passers by can’t help but to pause and be captivated.

“I don’t even notice how cold I am right now. It’s so cold, and I’m just still here because I just want to listen,” said Theresa Burns.

“They’re like our mirror. If we put our hearts into it, if we come from a place of love… People are bound to feel that,” said Gutman. “And I just don’t know that they would be feeling that any other way.”

Music created two centuries ago is brought to life in a suffering city in need of a revival.

“The feeling of giving is just incomparable to anything else that I know. And the way that I can give the best is through music,” said Malkin.

Even if it’s through a glass wall.

To limit crowd size, the exact location of these performances are kept secret. Organizers say to visit the Upper West Side and just follow the music.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: