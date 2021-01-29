CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning!

It’s most literally the coldest feeling start to a day in years! We are waking up to single digits temps and sub-zero wind chills across the forecast zone.

There is a Wind Chill Alert in Sullivan and Ulster counties for wind chill values as low as -25 degrees… Yikes! You could get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if exposed. Extreme cold is no joke! Be safe if you are outside.

It stays cold through the weekend, but right at its heels is a potent coastal storm that could bring snow and rain to the area. Potentially significant, although it’s still too far out for snowfall numbers.

Check back in for the latest on the track, totals and timing.

