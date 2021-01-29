By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning!
It’s most literally the coldest feeling start to a day in years! We are waking up to single digits temps and sub-zero wind chills across the forecast zone.
There is a Wind Chill Alert in Sullivan and Ulster counties for wind chill values as low as -25 degrees… Yikes! You could get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if exposed. Extreme cold is no joke! Be safe if you are outside.
It stays cold through the weekend, but right at its heels is a potent coastal storm that could bring snow and rain to the area. Potentially significant, although it’s still too far out for snowfall numbers.
Check back in for the latest on the track, totals and timing.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- COVID In New York City: Some Washington Heights Residents Miffed Outsiders Getting Priority For Vaccine At Armory Site
- 15-Year-Old Uniondale High School Basketball Player Jo-Jo Wright Killed In Car Crash: ‘He Was A Star In The Making’
- Construction Worker Killed When Equipment Falls Into Frigid Water In Linden, N.J.