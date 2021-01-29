NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining at 25% capacity on Valentine’s Day.

After being suspended for more than a month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light Friday.

“The restaurants want a period of time so they can notify workers, they can get up to speed for indoor dining, order supplies, etc.,” he said.

The governor noted the city’s positivity rate has dropped from over 7% at the beginning of the month to 4.9% Friday.

With COVID-19 spiking, Cuomo suspended indoor dining in the city on Dec. 14, preventing restaurants from cashing in on the busy holiday season.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, he’s been under enormous pressure to bring it back, including through lawsuits.

Restaurant owners argued indoor dining was allowed in other parts of the state where COVID numbers were higher. They also pointed to the governor’s own data, which showed bars and restaurants only accounted for 1.4% of cases.

The New York City Hospitality Alliance said Friday’s announcement was another example the “state’s standards are being applied inequitably in the five boroughs without a transparent and data-driven system.” “It’s good news that Governor Cuomo heard the voice of New York City’s struggling restaurant industry and is lifting the ban on indoor dining, similar to other major cities that reopened in recent weeks. However, restaurants are broken hearted that they need to wait two weeks until Valentine’s Day to open at only 25% occupancy in the city, while permitting 50% occupancy in dining rooms around the rest of the state where infections and hospitalization rates from COVID-19 are higher,” Executive Director Andrew Rigie said in a statement. Also Friday, Cuomo announced marriage receptions can resume at 50% capacity, or up to 150 people, starting March 15. He said all guests must be tested beforehand and the event must be approved by the local health department.

